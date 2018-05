The National Veteran's Art Museum, the only permanent museum of its kind in the United States, has opened a new exhibit called Artifacts.

The exhibit turns a lens on the US' armed conflicts since 2001, which some US veterans are calling, "the perpetual war". It features art incorporating objects from war zones, such as Iraq and Afghanistan, that were carried out by refugees or crafted by soldiers.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Chicago.