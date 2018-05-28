Is Egypt's crackdown on dissent tied to plan to lift subsidies?

A number of prominent journalists and activists have been detained in Egypt over the past week.

Human rights groups say it’s part of a systematic campaign by the government to silence any dissenting voices.

At least 34 are behind bars, including Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein.

Some observers have said they feel this crackdown is somehow related to a proposed partial lifting of subsidies that will be rolled out in July.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim explains why the recent arrests might be tied to the government's plans to lift fuel and electricity subsidies in a few weeks.