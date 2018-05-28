Is Egypt's crackdown on dissent tied to plan to lift subsidies?

The recent spate of arrests in Egypt has many observers worried.

by

    A number of prominent journalists and activists have been detained in Egypt over the past week.

    Human rights groups say it’s part of a systematic campaign by the government to silence any dissenting voices.

    At least 34 are behind bars, including Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein.

    Some observers have said they feel this crackdown is somehow related to a proposed partial lifting of subsidies that will be rolled out in July.

     

    Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim explains why the recent arrests might be tied to the government's plans to lift fuel and electricity subsidies in a few weeks.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.