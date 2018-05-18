DRC's Ebola outbreak spreads to Mbandaka city

World Health Organization has called for an emergency meeting to decide whether the virus is likely to spread internationally.

by

    The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to a provincial capital, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to call an emergency meeting.

    The outbreak was announced last week in the remote rural area of Bikoro. So far 45 cases have been reported and 25 people are known to have died.

    But cases have also been confirmed in Mbandaka, about 150km away, which is home to almost 1.2 million people.

    The city lies on the Congo River, a busy transport corridor to the capital Kinshasa, where more than 10 million people live.

    Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports.

