An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has spread from rural areas to a city, prompting concern it will be more difficult to control.

The first urban case has been confirmed in the northwestern city of Mbandaka, where one million people live.

It is near the Bikoro area, where the outbreak is centred.

So far, 23 people have died from the disease.

Al Jazeera's Scheherazade Gaffoor reports.