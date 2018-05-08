'Don't walk away': Boris urges Trump to stay in Iran nuclear deal

UK's foreign secretary has appealed to US president on his favourite TV news show of choice, Fox and Friends, not to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

by

    A group of US Democrats have just sent Donald Trump a letter urging him to let America remain a part of the Iran nuclear deal.

    The president is expected to announce his decision on whether to withdraw on Tuesday.

    America's allies have also been trying to convince Trump to preserve the international agreement, which has limited Iran's nuclear capabilities.

    Earlier, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson appealed to Trump on his favourite morning show, Fox and Friends.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House.

