Millions of privately-owned homes could be seized by the government in Syria under a new property law.

Syrians have until the middle of next month to present their deeds of ownership or risk losing their properties.

That includes the hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced, and fear returning to government-controlled territory.

They say the new law aims to legitimise the permanent exile of opposition supporters.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from neighbouring Beirut.