Denmark passes law banning face veil in public spaces

Ban follows similar restrictions on full face veils in Belgium, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria and parts of Switzerland.

    France was the first European country to ban the niqab in public places with a law that took effect in 2011 [Reuters]
    France was the first European country to ban the niqab in public places with a law that took effect in 2011 [Reuters]

    Denmark has joined several other European countries in banning the full-face veil worn by some Muslim women in public spaces.

    In a 75 to 30 vote on Thursday, Danish lawmakers passed the law presented by Denmark's centre-right governing coalition. The law was also backed by the Social Democrats and the far-right Danish People's Party. 

    "Anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punished with a fine," says the law, which is to take effect on August 1.

    Violating this law will lead to a fine of 1,000 kroner ($156, 134 euros). Repeated violations will be fined up to 10,000 kroner.

    The Danish ban follows similar recent bans on full face veils in Belgium, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria and parts of Switzerland.

    The Danish government says the law is not aimed at any religion. But the law, popularly known as the "burqa ban", is seen by some as directed at some Muslim women, who choose to wear the face veil in public.

    Following the Danish vote, Amnesty International's Europe Director Gauri van Gulik said in a statement: "All women should be free to dress as they please and to wear clothing that expresses their identity or beliefs.

    "This ban will have a particularly negative impact on Muslim women who choose to wear the niqab or burqa. 

    "If the intention of this law was to protect women's rights, it fails abjectly."

    It is not known how many women wear the burqa in Denmark.

    "I don't think there are many who wear the burqa here in Denmark. But if you do, you should be punished with a fine," Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen was quoted as saying by Ritzau news agency in February. 

    The European Court of Human Rights last year upheld a Belgian ban on wearing it in public. 

    France was the first European country to ban the niqab in public places with a law that took effect in 2011. 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.