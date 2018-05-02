Deadly attack hits Libya's election headquarters

At least seven people have been reported dead after armed men, including two suicide bombers, attacked Libya's electoral commission headquarters.

The attack on Wednesday in the capital, Tripoli, took place as officials were registering voters before elections expected later this year, news agencies reported.

Khaled Omar, the election commission spokesman, told reporters that three election officials and four members of the security forces were killed.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Tripoli, quoted the city's director for security as saying two suicide bombers detonated their explosives as security forces confronted them.

Witnesses claimed they saw armed men putting on their suicide vests and engaging security personnel in a firefight at the entrance of the election commission building.

The exchange of fire was followed by loud explosions inside the building, the witnesses told Abdelwahed.

He said security personnel "are still counting the casualties and the number could be higher".

A video emerged on social media shows an exchange of fire between the HNEC security guards and the attackers

The security director suggested to Abdelwahed that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) may be behind the attack.

One image posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the election commission building.

A video clip showed the election commission building on fire with the sound of gunfire audible in the background.