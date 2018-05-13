New crack from Hawaii volcano spews lava

New lava fissures have opened up on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano near a geothermal energy plant with authorities warning residents to prepare to quickly evacuate.

One volcanic fissure, a crack on the ground through which lava pours out, released slow-moving lava and toxic gas on Saturday night into island communities.

"Lava from this latest outbreak is actively spattering and degassing but no flow has yet formed. This area was actively steaming earlier in the day," US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Chunks of magma were being spewed 30 metres into the air. Seismic activity remained "elevated" at Kilauea's 1,200-metre-high summit, the observatory said.

{articleGUID}

Two eruptions occurred on Saturday. The latest - confirmed to be the 17th since the lava flows began May 3 - happened at 6pm local time (04:00 GMT) about 100 metres below the previous one.

The 16th fissure broke out at 6:45am east of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant.

Residents of lower Puna were advised to be on alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption, Hawaii County Civil Defense said.

"There may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, so take this time to prepare," it said.

Officials told vacation rental operators in lower Puna they were not allowed to offer their units until further notice.

"We still have a highly active volcano here at Kilauea," said Tina Neal, USGS scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. "The situation remains unstable. Additional outbreaks of lava are likely."

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster on the Big Island on Friday. The declaration allows federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquake.