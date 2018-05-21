Colombia dam: Residents say government ignored repeated warnings

Emergency volunteers have been mobilised to help tens of thousands of people in Colombia, threatened by a dam at risk of bursting.

An evacuation order remains in place for 12 villages along the Cauca river.

The Colombian Red Cross says 120,000 people need to be moved, but only a fraction have been taken to shelters so far.

Residents of Puerto Valdivia, located immediately below the construction site, say their previous warnings were ignored.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Valdivia.