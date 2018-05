Officials from the US are on their way back home from China, and it seems they made some progress in crisis talks to avoid a trade war.

The Chinese media is reporting the discussions led to both sides committing to resolving the trade dispute.

The two countries are the world's biggest economies, and each has proposed high tariffs on the other's goods.

But despite the talks, there are still some big disagreements.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Beijing.