Canada restaurant blast: 15 injured, police search for suspects

A bomb explosion at an Indian restaurant in the Canadian city of Mississauga has wounded more than a dozen people, with three in critical condition, police said.

Two unidentified male suspects detonated an improvised explosive device after entering the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30pm (02:30 GMT) local time on Thursday before fleeing the scene, Peel Regional Police said on Twitter.

Local paramedics transferred the victims to a nearby hospital, with three who had sustained critical injuries taken to the trauma centre.

According to CCTV footage obtained by police, the medium-height men dressed in jeans and hoodies had their faces covered.

"Police are looking for the two suspects, so it's an ongoing crime scene investigation," said Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak, reporting from Toronto, which is about 30km east of Mississauga, Ontario.

It was not yet clear who the target and what the motive of the attack was, he added.

Mississauga is a rising city - Canada's sixth largest - where many new immigrants reside and work.

The attack comes a month after a white man drove a van into crowd of pedestrians at high speed in Canada's largest city, Toronto, killing 10 people and wounding 15 others.

The accused 25-year-old driver, who police said acted deliberately, was arrested shortly after the incident.