The UN Security Council is meeting to review the security situation in Burundi amid reports of widespread human rights abuses.

The country has just voted in a referendum on constitutional amendments boosting the powers of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Since anti-government protests and a coup attempt in 2015, unrest has killed hundreds of people, and about 400,000 are still in refugee camps.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from the capital Bujumbura.