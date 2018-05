A former member of the Irish Republican Army has told Al Jazeera that Brexit could lead to a resumption of armed conflict with Britain.

His comments came as the European Union's Brexit negotiator was visiting the city of Londonderry, or Derry as it's also known.

Michel Barnier is urging the British government to commit to staying in the customs union to prevent a hard border with Ireland, in breach of the Good Friday peace agreement.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports.