Oil workers are now threatening to go on strike from Wednesday, as Brazil struggles to cope with a truck driver dispute.

The government's agreed to lower fuel prices by up to 12 percent but truckers are still taking action.

The strike has won popular support, despite the fact that it has severely hampered the flow of food, fuel and key exports in Latin America's largest economy.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Sao Paulo on how people are being affected.