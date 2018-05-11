Australia's government refuses to comment on refugee protests

There have been protests inside Australia's offshore prison camps, after many refugees were refused resettlement in the US.

Australia won't comment either on the protests or on the details of the resettlement deal it reached with the US.

But Al Jazeera has learned that hundreds of refugees have been sent to the US and that a further 300 have now been brought to Australia from off-shore prison camps - something the government said would never happen.

That's despite the government's pledge that no refugee arriving by boat would step foot in the country.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports.