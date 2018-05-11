Australia's government refuses to comment on refugee protests

The Australian government has failed to resettle a large number of refugees and refuses to talk about refugee protests both inside and outside Australia against their seemingly indefinite detentions.

by

    There have been protests inside Australia's offshore prison camps, after many refugees were refused resettlement in the US.

    Australia won't comment either on the protests or on the details of the resettlement deal it reached with the US.

    But Al Jazeera has learned that hundreds of refugees have been sent to the US and that a further 300 have now been brought to Australia from off-shore prison camps - something the government said would never happen.

    That's despite the government's pledge that no refugee arriving by boat would step foot in the country.

    Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.