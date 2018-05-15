Argentina peso crisis: Move to seek IMF aid criticised

The Argentine peso has fallen to a record low against the US dollar, as the central bank changed its strategy to protect the currency.

    The Argentine peso has fallen to a historic low against the dollar, raising fears of another financial crisis.

    The country has been plagued by years of high inflation and unemployment - problems an austerity drive has struggled to contain.

    President Mauricio Macri is seeking billions of dollars in support from the International Monetary Fund, a move that has upset many Argentinians.

    A teacher tells Al Jazeera: "We cannot make it till the end of the month. The money is worth nothing. Going back to the IMF is like going back in time, we keep on making the same mistakes over and over again."

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

