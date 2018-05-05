Alex Ferguson recovering from emergency surgery

The former Manchester United manager has received emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

    Ferguson led the club to victory in two Champions Leagues, 13 Premier Leagues and five FA Cups [Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters]
    Ferguson led the club to victory in two Champions Leagues, 13 Premier Leagues and five FA Cups [Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters]

    Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, according to UK football club Manchester United.

    In a statement issued on Saturday, the club said "the procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery".

    "His family request privacy in this matter."

    United captain Michael Carrick tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong boss."

    Ferguson, 76, was Manchester United's manager from 1986 to 2013 and led the club to victory in two Champions Leagues, 13 Premier Leagues and five FA Cups.

    He made his reputation as a manager in his native Scotland with Aberdeen.

    Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, said on Twitter: "My thoughts are with Alex Ferguson and his family - wishing him a full and speedy recovery."

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.