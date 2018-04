Kenya has suspended construction of a 700-kilometre border wall after confrontations between security officers and people from a nearby Somali town.

Locals say the partially-built wall has helped prevent al-Shabab fighters from crossing into Kenya.

Hundreds of people have died in attacks by the armed group, but other areas remain unsafe.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Mandera, on the Kenyan-Somali border.