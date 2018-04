Tributes are being paid to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid campaigner who played a leading role in the battle against white minority rule in South Africa.

She had been married to Nelson Mandela, the nation's first black president, throughout his 27 years in prison.

Mourners have gathered outside her house in Soweto.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Johannesburg.