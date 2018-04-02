Winnie Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner, dies

Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81.

A veteran of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle, Winnie Mandela died on Monday afternoon, her personal assistant said.

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year," Victor Dlamini, a family spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday.

"She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."

Born in the Eastern Cape's Bizana town, Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela moved to Johannesburg to pursue studies in social work before meeting her future husband and anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela.

Winnie Mandela developed a reputation as an uncompromising opponent of the then-predominant racial segregation system.

She was married to the former South African president from 1958 to 1996, although for almost three decades of that time they were separated due to Nelson Mandela's imprisonment.

Despite their separation two years after his release, and their divorce in 1996, she kept his surname and maintained ties with him.

More to follow ...