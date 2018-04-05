Turkey, Russia, Iran call for 'lasting ceasefire' in Syria

Following talks in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian and Iranian counterparts issued a joint statement saying they were committed to achieving a 'lasting ceasefire' in Syria.

    Turkey, Russia and Iran have said they were committed to achieving a "lasting ceasefire" in Syria, in a joint statement issued following a summit in Ankara hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russia's Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating for "the achievement of a lasting ceasefire between the conflicting parties", a joint statement on Wednesday said.

    The three powers have been working together to speed up the process of finding a political solution in Syria as part of the Astana peace process which began last year.

    The Ankara summit at Erdogan's presidential palace was the second such tripartite summit following one in November 2017 in the Black Sea resort of Sochi hosted by Putin.

    However, they still have big differences over Syria's future.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Ankara.

