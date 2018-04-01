Turkey's exports hit record in March

'We reached the highest number in our history in exports, $15.1bn.'

    Turkey''s Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 7, 2016 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
    Turkey's exports reached a record $15.1bn in March, economy minister Nihat Zeybekci has said on Sunday during a televised interview on private broadcaster CNNTurk.

    "We reached the highest number in our history in exports, $15.1bn," Zeybekci said.

    The Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) also said in a statement on Sunday that the country's exports rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in March to exceed $15bn for the first time.

    It said exports in the last 12 months had risen 10.5 percent to around $160bn.

    Trade deficit widened

    Data from Turkey's official statistics institute on Friday showed exports stood at $13.18bn in February. They also showed Turkey's trade deficit had widened 54.2 percent year-on-year to $5.76bn.

    TIM President Mehmet Buyukeksi said the assembly was aiming for exports to exceed $170bn at the end of the year.

    Zeybekci also said he expected tourism revenues to reach $51-52bn in 2018 from around $26bn in 2017.

    Tourism, a major source of funding to plug Turkey's persistent current account deficit, is recovering from a sharp downturn caused by bomb attacks, diplomatic disputes and a failed coup.

    Foreign arrivals surged over 27 percent in 2017 to 32.4 million, largely boosted by Russian tourists after Turkey patched up a rift with Moscow, concerns over security eased and the sector offered discounts to attract customers.

