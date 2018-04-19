Trump says he will walk out if North Korea talks 'not fruitful'

US president says he would walk away from planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if it looked like the two sides were not going to be able to reach a deal.

    Donald Trump has threatened to cancel planned talks with North Korea's leader if they are "not fruitful".

    "If we don't think it's going to be successful ... we won't have it," Trump said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

    "If the meeting when I'm there is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting."

    The US president and Japan's prime minister both insist the pressure will keep going on Kim Jong-un until he ends his nuclear programme.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from West Palm Beach, Florida.

