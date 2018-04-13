Will Trump end the Iran nuclear deal?

On Friday US President Trump is expected to decline to certify that Iran is complying with the terms of a nuclear agreement.

    In May, Donald Trump faces a bigger deadline on whether to waive sanctions on Tehran; and, given his very public displeasure with the nuclear agreement, the prospects do not look good.

    Observers believe the tensions between the two countries are driven largely by domestic US politics.

    Trump has recently replaced members of his administration that advocated the nuclear deal with hardliners who are calling for scrapping it.

    Iran, in turn, has indicated that it would not feel bound by the deal at all if the US walks away from it.

     

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Washington.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.