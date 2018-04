Thousands of survivors of a massive earthquake in Nepal three years ago are still in makeshift shelters.

Almost 800,000 homes were damaged by the quake.

Each family qualifies to receive $3000 for rebuilding, but so far only 119,000 families have a permanent home - the rest remain in temporary shelters.

They say the government has not lived up to its promise of providing them with permanent homes.

Al Jazeera's Subina Shrestha reports.