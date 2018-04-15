Tanzania law for online content 'threatens free speech'

Bloggers, social media influencers and online platforms will now have to apply for a licence and pay a fee of $930 if they want to keep their sites up.

    Tanzania's government has approved a new law that regulates content online. Bloggers, social media influencers and online platforms will now have to apply for a licence and pay a fee of $930 if they want to keep their sites up.

    The "Electronic and Postal Communications Regulation 2018" gives the government the right to revoke permit if a site publishes content "that leads to public disorder" and "threatens national security".

    Rights groups are concerned that this could affect freedom of expression in the country.

    Raheela Mahomed reports.

