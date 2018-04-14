What are Syrians saying about the US-led attacks?

The US alongside its French and British allies launched a military operation on Saturday aimed at destroying Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.

Assessment of the damage caused is ongoing, but a senior Russian military official said Syria's air defence system managed to intercept at least 71 of an estimated 100 cruise missiles fired by the US, UK and France.

Here's how some Syrians reacted to the attack.

Syrian government:

The Syrian presidency posted a video on its social media accounts on Saturday showing President Bashar al-Assad going about his usual morning routine with the caption "morning of resistance".

صباح الصمود..



رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/hhIZT6cOTe — Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) April 14, 2018

The foreign ministry condemned the tripartite US, British and French attacks as a flagrant violation of international law.

A foreign ministry official told the state SANA news agency the "barbaric aggression" was timed in such a way as to coincide with the arrival of a team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

المصدر:توقيت العدوان الذي يتزامن مع وصول بعثة التحقيق التابعة لمنظمة حظر الاسلحة الكيميائية الى سورية للتحقيق في الهجوم الكيميائي المزعوم في #دوما يهدف اساسا الى اعاقة عمل البعثة واستباق نتائجها والضغط عليها في محاولة لعدم فضح اكاذيبهم وفبركاتهم. — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) April 14, 2018

Translation: [Foreign ministry] source: The timing of the aggression, coinciding with the arrival of the OPCW investigating mission in Syria to investigate the alleged chemical attack in Douma, is mainly aimed at hindering the work of the mission in anticipation of the results and to pressure it in an attempt to not expose their lies and fabrications.

Syrian opposition:

Nasser al-Hariri, the opposition's chief negotiator, said in a sarcastic tone that while the government may now refrain from using chemical weapons, it will still be able to use the conventional weapons at its disposal.

I think the regime will not risk using chemical weapons in Syria again. It will only use explosive barrels, cluster bombs, — د.نصر الحريري (@Nasr_Hariri) April 14, 2018

Hariri added in a separate tweet that the international community ought to take a comprehensive and lasting strategic approach to pave the way for a political solution that will put an end to the bloodshed.

Hadi Albahra, a member of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, expressed scepticism as to the efficiency of a single strike and asked that the campaign is sustained until the regime stops its indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

We appreciate the U.S., UK, & France response to the chemical attacks. What is needed is to sustain the campaign until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents & to deter all indiscriminate attacks, to protect civilians & push forward for political resolution — Hadi Albahra (@hadialbahra) April 14, 2018

The president of the Syrian opposition umbrella group, Abdul Rahman Mustafa, for his part said the strikes send a strong message to Russia and Iran.

استهداف قوات الأسد ومقراته توجّه رسائل قوية لحماة النظام وشركائه روسيا وإيران للكفّ عن سفك دماء السوريين، ومحاولات الهيمنة على سورية.. لستما اللاعبين الوحيدين في المنطقة ولا في العالم — عبد الرحمن مصطفى (@pofsoc) April 14, 2018

Translation: The targeting of Assad's forces and their headquarters send strong messages to the regime's protectors and partners, Russia and Iran, to stop shedding Syrian blood and try to dominate Syria. You're not the only players in the region or the world.

Reactions on social media

Abdalaziz Alhamza, a journalist and activist, expressed gratitude to the tripartite coalition.

Today, the United States of America, France, and the United Kingdom have stood on the right side of history. We thank you . — Abdalaziz Alhamza (@3z0ooz) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter user Eyad Alhosain pointed out that Syria's old Soviet air defence system was used to bring down Trump's new smart missiles.

رداً على صواريخ ترامب .. الجديدة الجميلة الذكية ..



وزارة الدفاع الروسية: سوريا استخدمت منظومات دفاع جوي سوفيتية قديمة في إسقاط صواريخ غربية. 🤭🤫#العدوان_الثلاثي . — Eyad Alhosain (@AboZain6) April 14, 2018

Translation: In response to the Trump missiles. Beautiful, new, smart... Russian Defense Ministry: Syria has used old Soviet air defense systems to shoot down Western missiles. #العدوان_الثلاثي.