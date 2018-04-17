Syrian forces targeting Homs and Qalamoun near Damascus

Days after the suspected chemical attack which killed more than 40 people in Douma, Syrian government forces say they have now retaken the rebel pocket in Eastern Ghouta.

Now the Syrian government appears to be turning its attention to Homs, another strategic region in Syria.

Much of the central province has been recaptured in recent years but the opposition has long held an enclave in the northern countryside.

That area is strategic for Damascus if it wants to secure the roads linking government controlled cities in the west of the country.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports.