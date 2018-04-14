Syria air strikes: All the latest updates

The US, UK and France have launched air strikes "on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities" in Syria, US President Donald Trump announced early on Saturday.

The strikes come after a suspected chemical weapons attack in the former rebel stronghold of Douma last weekend.

Here are all the latest updates on the strikes:

Pro-Assad official: Targets evacuated prior to attack

The Syrian government evacuated the targeted sites days ago thanks to a warning from Russia, a senior official in a regional alliance that backs Damascus told Reuters news agency.

"We had an early warning of the strike from the Russians ... and all military bases were evacuated a few days ago," Reuters quoted the official as saying.

The official added that around 30 missiles were fired in the attack, saying "we are carrying out an assessment of the material damages".

NATO chief: I support actions of US and allies

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he supported the actions taken by the US, UK and France against Syria.

"I support the actions taken by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities and capabilities. This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons," Stoltenberg said in a statement on Saturday.

Syrian opposition leader: All attacks on civilians must stop

Syrian opposition leader Nasra al-Hariri called for the end to all attacks against civilians in Syria.

"Maybe the regime will not use chemical weapons again, but it will not hesitate to use weapons the international community has allowed it, such as barrel bombs and cluster bombs," Hariri said in a tweet early on Saturday.

Russia: Syria hit as country had 'chance for peaceful future'

Russia's foreign ministry says Syria was attacked at the very moment the country had a "chance for a peaceful future", Russian news agency RIA reported.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, wrote on Facebook: "Those behind all this claim moral leadership in the world and declare they are exceptional. You need to be really exceptional to shell Syria's capital at the moment when it had gained a chance of a peaceful future."

The foreign ministry also said that Western media has some responsibility for the attack on Syria, which was based on its reports, according to RIA.

'Three targets hit'

Joseph Dunford, Washington's top general, said the precision strikes hit three targets - a scientific research centre near Damascus, a storage facility and command post also near the capital and a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs.

US top general: US did not notify Russia of targets

Washington's top general, Joesph Dunford, said Russia's forces in Syria had been warned through existing "deconfliction" channels that western planes would be in Syrian air space, but that Washington had not revealed the target sites or timing in advance.

US chairman of joint chiefs of staff: First wave of attacks ends

US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford announced the first wave of attacks has ended.

Syrian state media says US-led strikes hit army depots

Syrian state media called the attacks by the US, France and the UK "a flagrant violation of international law", adding that the attacks had targeted army depots in the Homs area.

Russia warned 'such actions won't be left without consequences'

The Russian ambassador to the US said in a statement on the strikes that Russia warned that "such actions will not be left without consequences".

Mattis: 'Right now, this is a one-time shot'

"Right now, this is a one-time shot, and I believe it has sent a very strong message," US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said.

Syrian state TV: Syrian air defences responded to attack

Syrian state TV reports that Syrian air defences responded to the strikes by the US, UK and France

Explosions heard in Damascus

As Trump announced the strikes, explosions were heard from Damascus, Reuters news agency reported.

Emmanuel Macron confirms France's involvement

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed France's involvement in the strikes.

UK's Theresa May: Strikes meant to 'deter the use of chemical weapons'

UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Britain's involvement in the strikes, saying: "We would have preferred an alternative path. But on this occasion there is none."

She said the strikes were not about "regime change" or "intervening in a civil war", but were to "deter the use of chemical weapons" by the Syrian government.