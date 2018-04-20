Swedish star DJ Avicii dead at 28

World famous musician and DJ Tim Berling, better known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28 in Oman's capital, Muscat, according to his publicist.

The award-winning Swedish artist and producer was found dead on Friday afternoon, his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement, without giving any further details.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," she said.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," she added.

Winner of multiple music awards and recipient of two Grammy nominees over the course of a 12-year career, Avicii gained fame with his energetic performances and top charts like "Wake Me Up", "Hey Brother" and "Levels".

His debut album, "True", was released in 2013, followed by "Stories" two years later. A third offering was due to come out.

The Stockholm-native collaborated with many high-profile artists and groups, including Madonna, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi and Robbie Williams.

He stop touring in August 2016, citing health reasons. His last performance was in Ibiza, Spain.

After news of his death broke out, fans and fellow musicians paid tribute to the Swedish star on social media.

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018