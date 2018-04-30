Suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Kandahar leaves 11 children dead

At least 11 students have been reported dead, and 16 people, including five Romanian soldiers, wounded, after a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives near a school and a mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

The attacker was targeting a convoy of Romanian troops patrolling the Daman district of Kandahar on Monday, TOLO News quoted local officials as saying.

The schoolchildren were inside the school near the site of the explosion.

In September 2017, three Romanian soldiers were wounded in a car bombing near the Kandahar airport.

The report did not say who the attacker was and whether it belonged to any armed group.

The deadly attack comes on the same day twin suicide bombings killed at least 29 people in Kabul.

The attack in the Afghan capital, which left several journalists dead, was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.



