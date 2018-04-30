Suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Kandahar leaves 11 children dead

Report says attacker targets a convoy of 'foreign troops' in the Daman district of southern Afghan province.

    At least 11 students have been reported dead, and 16 people, including five Romanian soldiers, wounded, after a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives near a school and a mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

    The attacker was targeting a convoy of Romanian troops patrolling the Daman district of Kandahar on Monday, TOLO News quoted local officials as saying.

    The schoolchildren were inside the school near the site of the explosion. 

    In September 2017, three Romanian soldiers were wounded in a car bombing near the Kandahar airport. 

    The report did not say who the attacker was and whether it belonged to any armed group.

    The deadly attack comes on the same day twin suicide bombings killed at least 29 people in Kabul.

    The attack in the Afghan capital, which left several journalists dead, was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

    Romania is part of the NATO force operating in Afghanistan [File: AP]


    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.