Somalia-UAE tensions escalate after plane stopped in Puntland

Local media says Emirati military instructors refused to have their heavy baggage checked at Bosaso airport in Puntland.

    Somali officials reportedly grounded a United Arab Emirates plane in Somalia after Emirati military instructors on board refused to allow a search of their baggage.

    Last week, the Somali government had seized almost $10m in sealed bags from a UAE Royal Jet at Mogadishu International Airport.

    These incidents reflect the frosty relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi since June last year when Mogadishu resisted pressure from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to cut ties with Qatar.

    The disagreement between Somalia and the UAE centres around two deals connected with the UAE, one to build a military base in the strategic port of Berbera in secessionist Somaliland.

     

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports.

