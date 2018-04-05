Seoul court to deliver verdict on Park Geun-hye

Park Geun-hye, 66, faces 18 charges including bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets and could be jailed for up to 30 years if found guilty. It is also the first time that proceedings from the district court will be broadcast live.

    A South Korean court is set to hand down its verdict in the corruption case of the former president on Friday.

    Park Geun-hye, 66, faces 18 charges including bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets and could be jailed for up to 30 years if found guilty. It is also the first time that proceedings from the district court will be broadcast live, after it was ruled to be in the public interest.

    Park has been in prison for more than a year and has refused to appear in court for most of her trial.

    Al Jazeera's Kathy Novak reports from Seoul.

