Saudi: Gunfire as police shoot down 'toy drone' near royal palace

Saudi police open investigation after security forces shot down an unauthorised, small drone-type toy, state media says.

    Heavy gunfire has been heard near the royal palace in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

    The official spokesman of district police in Riyadh said on Saturday that security forces "dealt with" an unauthorised, small drone-type toy after spotting it at a security point in Khuzama neighbourhood, state-run news agency SPA said.

    The authorities opened an investigation into the incident, he added.

    Videos posted online purportedly from the area showed heavy gunfire.

    There was no immediate information about any injuries or damage.

    An unnamed senior Saudi official told Reuters news agency that Saudi Arabia's King Salman was not present in his palace in at the time of the incident.

    "The king was at his farm in Diriya," the official said, naming another area of Riyadh.

    More to follow.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.