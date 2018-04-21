Saudi: Gunfire as police shoot down 'toy drone' near royal palace

Heavy gunfire has been heard near the royal palace in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

The official spokesman of district police in Riyadh said on Saturday that security forces "dealt with" an unauthorised, small drone-type toy after spotting it at a security point in Khuzama neighbourhood, state-run news agency SPA said.

The authorities opened an investigation into the incident, he added.

Videos posted online purportedly from the area showed heavy gunfire.

There was no immediate information about any injuries or damage.

An unnamed senior Saudi official told Reuters news agency that Saudi Arabia's King Salman was not present in his palace in at the time of the incident.

"The king was at his farm in Diriya," the official said, naming another area of Riyadh.

More to follow.