Saudi Arabia is gearing up to open its first public cinema in 35 years. The Hollywood blockbuster action film 'Black Panther ' is the first movie to be screened at an AMC Entertainment theater in Riyadh. This is all part of the Kingdom's mission to move into an era of social and economic reforms. The Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman has been pushing for these changes to relinquish the country’s dependence on oil.

Raheela Mahomed reports on the online reaction.