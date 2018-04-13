US vs Russian weapons capabilities in Syria

The US hasn't made clear where it may attack in Syria or how.

    American guided-missile destroyer the USS Donald Cook has recently arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, joining sister destroyer, the USS Porter.

    Last week, aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman also set sail from the United States towards the Mediterranean.

    While the US ships carry weapons that can attack from hundreds of kilometres offshore, Russia has its own defensive capabilities in its base in Latakia, Syria.

     

    Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley takes a look at weapons capability of the US and Russia in Syria.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.