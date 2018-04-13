US vs Russian weapons capabilities in Syria

American guided-missile destroyer the USS Donald Cook has recently arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, joining sister destroyer, the USS Porter.

Last week, aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman also set sail from the United States towards the Mediterranean.

While the US ships carry weapons that can attack from hundreds of kilometres offshore, Russia has its own defensive capabilities in its base in Latakia, Syria.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley takes a look at weapons capability of the US and Russia in Syria.