Russia: Syria air defence intercepted 71 missiles

A senior Russian military official has said that Syrian air defence had intercepted at least 71 cruise missiles fired by US, UK and France forces.

At a news conference in Moscow on Saturday, Lt. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said at least 103 cruise missiles, including Tomahawks, were fired into a number of targets in Syria.

"Russia has fully restored the air defence system of Syria, and it continues to improve it over the last six months," Rudskoy said.

Among those targeted by the US-led operation was the Al-Dumayr military airport outside of Damascus. Russia said all 12 missiles directed at the airport were intercepted.

He also confirmed that at least one US Navy warship and US B-1 bombers were involved in the operation, as well as UK's Tornado fighter.

The US-led strikes on Saturday come after a suspected chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime in the former rebel stronghold of Douma last week.

A statement from the Pentagon said that at least 58 missiles struck Syria's Shayrat air base. Reuters quoted a US official as saying that Tomahawk missiles were used in the strikes.

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force said four Tornado GR4s fighters jets joined in the operation, while France said it has deployed Mirage and Rafale fighter jets.

French officials said that its military had fired 12 missiles into Syria, and that they believe none of their missiles were intercepted.

On Friday, the US Navy said it was moving additional Tomahawk missile-armed ship within striking distance of Syria.

Tomahawks can carry up to 1,000 pounds of warhead at a range of 900 nautical miles. It is guided by GPS "enabling highly accurate precision attack", according to a 2016 Pentagon report.

A statement from the British Ministry of Defence said it has deployed at least four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s in the strike.

The RAF Tornado fighter jets took off from the British air base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.

The Tornado fighter is capable of carrying GPS-guided bombs, Brimstone air-to-ground missiles and the 2,860 pounds Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as well as self-defence air-to-air missiles.