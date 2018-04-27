Ronny Jackson withdraws nomination for VA secretary

The White House doctor withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs after mounting allegations that he drank on the job.

by

    After mounting allegations that he drank on the job and handed out opioids 'like candy', White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs on Thursday.

    It's the latest in a series of appointments and nominations that has opponents questioning US President Donald Trump's judgement.

    On Thursday, those accusations continued against another member of Trump's inner circle, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

    Scott Pruitt's been accused of lavish spending on travel and security as well as giving raises to friends.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.