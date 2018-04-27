Ronny Jackson withdraws nomination for VA secretary

After mounting allegations that he drank on the job and handed out opioids 'like candy', White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs on Thursday.

It's the latest in a series of appointments and nominations that has opponents questioning US President Donald Trump's judgement.

On Thursday, those accusations continued against another member of Trump's inner circle, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

Scott Pruitt's been accused of lavish spending on travel and security as well as giving raises to friends.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports.