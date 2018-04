The plight of hundreds of thousands of Muslim-majority Rohingya who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar last year captured the world's attention.

But the crisis in Rakhine State has been going on for decades.

More than 62,000 Rohingya live in Malaysia. And some have been there for years.

But they are not legally recognised by the government.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi met some in Alor Setar to find out about their hopes for a better life.