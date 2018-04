A boat carrying nearly 60 Rohingya refugees heading to Malaysia has made a stop in Thailand because of bad weather. Few Rohingya have tried to use southern sea routes since a crackdown on trafficking networks three years ago.

In 2015 there was an exodus of Muslim-majority Rohingya from Rakhine State in western Myanmar, with an estimated 25,000 people fleeing violence and squalid camps they were forced into.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Bangkok.