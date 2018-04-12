Qatar seeks to 'double' economic partnership with US worth $125bn

Qatar's emir met with senior business and political figures, as he plans to further expand his country's investment portfolio in the United States to counter the blockade imposed by four of its neighbouring countries.

    The Emir of Qatar has met with US politicians and business leaders in Washington, DC.

    Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been trying to secure trade deals to counter an air, sea and land blockade imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries since June of last year.

    During a reception held by the US-Qatar Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim said the economic partnership between Qatar and the US is worth "more than $125 billion" and the plan is "to double this number in the near future", pointing out that Qatar is the fastest growing economy in the Middle East.

    Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Washington, DC.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.