Qatar seeks to 'double' economic partnership with US worth $125bn

The Emir of Qatar has met with US politicians and business leaders in Washington, DC.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been trying to secure trade deals to counter an air, sea and land blockade imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries since June of last year.

During a reception held by the US-Qatar Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim said the economic partnership between Qatar and the US is worth "more than $125 billion" and the plan is "to double this number in the near future", pointing out that Qatar is the fastest growing economy in the Middle East.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Washington, DC.