Qatar emir, Trump to hold talks on Gulf crisis

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has begun his tour of the United States ahead of talks with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The US president is said to want to ease tension between the Gulf countries, after initially supporting a blockade against Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim's first stop was in Miami, Florida, where he met with General Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American military forces in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Miami.