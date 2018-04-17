Prisoner's Day: Thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails

Since Israel began its military occupation of the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, it has imprisoned more than 800,000 Palestinians.

    Palestinians are marking Prisoners' Day - showing their solidarity with thousands of Palestinians being held in Israeli jails.

    There are more than 6,500 Palestinians - including 350 children and more than 60 women - currently in Israeli prisons.

    More than 400 are being held without charge or trial under so-called "administrative detention".

    According to rights groups, 1,800 prisoners are in need of medical care, and 700 of them suffer from serious and chronic conditions.

     

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the occupied West Bank.

