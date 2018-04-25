Peter Madsen gets life sentence in Kim Wall murder case

Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose dismembered body was found in the sea off Denmark after she had joined Madsen on his submarine.

A judge and two jurors at the Copenhagen City Court ruled on Wednesday that the 47-year-old Danish inventor, who had been accused of premeditated murder, aggravated sexual assault and desecration of a corpse, was guilty on all three charges.

Judge Anette Burkoe said the court believed Madsen had "dismembered the body to conceal the evidence from the crime he had committed".

Madsen's defence lawyer said he will appeal the murder conviction as well as the life sentence.

The prosecution had claimed Wall's murder was sexually motivated and demanded a life sentence for Madsen on Monday, who has confessed to cutting the freelance journalist's body into pieces and throwing them into the sea, but has denied killing her.

Walls went missing after joining Madsen on his submarine to interview him on August 10, 2017.

Madsen, who was arrested the next day, changed his story on what had happened multiple times, ultimately claiming she had died from inhaling toxic exhaust fumes.

He said he had dismembered her body in order to lift her through the submarine tower.

Madsen's defence lawyer had said a six-month prison sentence would be fair punishment for dismembering Wall's body, but said that it had not been proven her client had murdered the journalist.

Wall's cause of death was never determined.

She was an award-winning journalist who had worked for media outlets incuding Al Jazeera English, The Guardian, The Atlantic and The New York Times.