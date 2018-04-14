Pentagon: US-led strikes on Syria hit every target

The Pentagon has said US-led strikes on Syria successfully hit every target, dealing a "severe blow" to President Bashar al Assad's alleged chemical weapons programme.

Lieutenant General Kenneth F McKenzie told reporters on Saturday that the US' military operation with Britain and France was aimed "at delivering a clear and unambiguous message" to Bashar's government over an alleged chemical weapons attack against civilians in the town of Douma last week.

Calling the suspected gas attack "inexcusable", McKenzie said the pre-dawn strikes targeted three facilities used to research, develop and store chemical weapons inside Syria.

The raids, in which the US and its allies deployed a total of 105 missiles, were "precise, overwhelming and effective", and "successfully hit every target", he said.

He added: "These attacks on multiple axis were able to overwhelm the Syrian air defence systems. None of our air craft or missiles involved in this operation was successfully engaged by the Syrian air defence system."

McKenzie's remarks contradict an earlier assessment by Russia, a key Syrian ally.

Sergey Rudskoy, a lieutenant general in the Russian military, told a press conference that Syrian air defence had intercepted 71 of the more than 100 missiles.

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, has denounced Saturday's attack as "an act of aggression" that will only worsen the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

He has called for the UN Security Council meeting over the strikes.

Assad, who denies the suspected chemical attack on Douma, told his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, another key ally, that the latest strikes increases his government's resolve "to fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.

Iran's foreign ministry has meanwhile warned of "regional consequences".

Dana White, a spokeswoman for Pentagon, speaking alongside McKenzie, said the US was only in Syria to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and did not want to get drawn into Syria's civil war.

"We do not seek conflict in Syria, but we cannot allow such grievous violations of international law," she said, referring to the suspected chemical attack.