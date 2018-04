Thousands of Palestinians are preparing for a third Friday of protests along the Gaza-Israel border fence.

Gaza's health ministry says more than 1,600 demonstrators have been shot by Israeli forces so far, 30 of them killed.

Among the dead was Yaser Murtaja, a freelance photographer.

Local journalists who are preparing to cover the latest demonstrations say they believe they are being deliberately targeted.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza.