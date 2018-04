Investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have arrived in Syria to begin their work.

More than 85 people died in the Eastern Ghouta town of Douma eight days ago after an alleged chemical attack that has been blamed on the Syrian government and its ally Russia.

Syrian government forces say they have now retaken the area, as the last rebel fighters leave.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from neighbouring Lebanon.