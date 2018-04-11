Northern Ireland marks 20 years since Good Friday Agreement

Northern Ireland has been marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of an agreement which ended decades of violence.

The key players of the Good Friday Agreement have appeared together at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the historic deal at Queen's University.

The deal brought divided communities closer together, but there is a political deadlock, while the UK's decision to leave the European Union has brought old questions about identity and economics back to the fore.

Al Jazeera's Barnaby Phillips reports from Belfast.