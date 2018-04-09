Northern Ireland confronts legacy of the 'Troubles'

Families of victims in the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland are still fighting to ensure their relatives get justice.

During this period, known as the Troubles, society was generally divided along religious lines - with most Catholics opposing British rule in Northern Ireland, and Protestants wanting it to continue.

Twenty years on from the Good Friday Agreement, to end the violence, many believe justice has not been achieved.

Al Jazeera's Barnaby Phillips reports from the rural county of Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.